TALENT ANALYSIS

A BLUEPRINT OF YOUR CHARACTER AND TALENTS

Every person is unique – we hear this all the time, but what is the secret behind our uniqueness?

Which parts of us are unique? Which specific Talents do we have? How useful our Talents are?

This and many other questions about our character and abilities can be answered with help of Five Elements Methodology. Our Talent Analysis will show you a blueprint of your Character and Talents like no analysis before.

PREMIUM ANALYSIS INCLUDES

15 min. Live Consultation (Skype, Whatsapp, Messenger…)

PDF document containing:

  • Master Element (your basic character)
  • Five Elements balance (you & nature)
  • Character Components (your character mix)
  • Talents – Strength & performance
  • Talents – Special features
  • Dynamic changes of your Talents throughout time
ABOUT OUR METHOD

5 Elements methodology has been used in China for thousands of years by emperors, while nowadays is becoming increasingly popular in the western world, especially among business and sports people.

Talent Hero, with help of Chinese 5 Elements experts, is leading the way in adjusting and clarifying this ancient knowledge for the modern world, offering practical explanation and application to help you understand your own character, abilities, and foresee obstacles along the way.

TALENT ANALYSIS EXAMPLES

MARK ZUCKERBERG

Founder and CEO of Facebook

“Mark Zuckerberg” by Jason McELweenie

Mark Zuckerberg has one of the most balanced and highly functioning 5 Elements charts. Find out from where his intelligence, creativity, and wealth is coming from.

STEVE JOBS

Founder of Apple Inc.

“Steve Jobs” by David Geller

Steve Jobs’ creativity has deep roots in his chart, find out how it combines perfectly with his brilliant intelligence.

DONALD TRUMP

President of USA

Donald Trump

A look into Trump’s magnanimous personality, providing more understanding how he obtained his wealth, and unexpectedly, came to power as well.

BEYONCÉ

Pop singer

“Beyonce” by John Ferguson

A true power chart with extremely strong Warrior Talent. Find out what makes Queen B so special and influential.

LATEST BLOG POSTS

